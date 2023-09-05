Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen is floored by DISTURBING discovery!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is horrified when he learns the disturbing truth about newcomer Carter Shepherd (David Ames) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is sure Carter has an evil hidden agenda and is determined to find out what.

Meanwhile, John Paul is horrified when he discovers that Carter is pupil Freya Calder’s (Ellie Henry) dad.

Freya was left with life-changing injuries following the minibus crash caused by former teacher John Paul when he fell asleep at the wheel.

John Paul is horrified to realise that newcomer, Carter, is Freya's dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Carter turns up at the McQueens he tells John Paul he forgives him for the crash but Goldie isn’t convinced his nice guy image is all that it seems.

And it seems Goldie is right to be suspicious. As Carter leaves the McQueens he is seen taking a curious phone call in which he mentions John Paul.

What is Carter plotting?

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is worried about Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) since she suddenly went missing.

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) suggests they split up to find her.

Romeo with his manipulative girlfriend, Rayne Royce. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Donna-Marie’s son, Romeo Nightingale, is concerned about his mum’s welfare and after hearing she’s missing, he sets about to go help and find her, but his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), manipulates him into staying with her instead.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Leela and Joel are upset when they find a relapsed Donna-Marie.

Sienna thinks Rafe has bought an engagement ring for her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) gets her hopes up when she sees Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) with an engagement ring and thinks it’s for her!

However, she is awkwardly brought back to earth when she discovers it’s for a bridal photo shoot.

Her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) helps to inspire Sienna to come up with a ruse to get the model that wedding planner, Nadira, hired for the photoshoot out of the way by planting the ring in her bag.

Yazz was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery following an ectopic pregnancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, things are still tense between Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Wanting to help her daughter, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gets Yazz to open up to her about her true feelings since the ectopic pregnancy.

Can doctor Misbah help her daughter through her suffering?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4