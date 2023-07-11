Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen is struggling with violent flashbacks!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is retreating into a bad place following the horrific homophobic attack on him.

In tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), he can barely hold things together.

Later on John Paul opens up to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and tells him how terrified he was during the attack.

Will John Paul report it to the police?

When he gets back home it’s all too much for him and a broken John Paul lashes out at his mum Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), his cousin Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes (Jenneifer Metcalfe) saying he never wants to talk about the attack ever again.

As his state of mind continues to get steadily worse, what can his family do to help him?

John Paul's family is really worried about him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has a meeting with social services about the care of Cindy’s niece, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and her son, Hilton, while Cindy’s receiving treatment in hospital.

When the meeting goes on longer than expected, Tom calls his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) to ask her to pick up the kids.

However Yazz is too busy having fun with Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), messing about enjoying a water fight!

Tom is later fuming (and left soaking wet), when he finds Yazz sitting outside the pub seemingly without a care in the world, and things soon take another turn for the worse when Tom’s ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) arrives on the scene.

Dave Chen Williams goes to visit Cindy in hospital in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) chats to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) as the two of them enjoy a beer together and Tony soon realises that Dave sees Cindy as more than just a good friend.

Knowing Cindy needs as much support around her as possible, he suggests that Dave goes and lets Cindy know he’s there for her.

Dave heads on over to the hospital but is Cindy ready to see him?

And what will her reaction be when he opens up about his feelings?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4