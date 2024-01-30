Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER Dilly Harcourt STRIKES AGAIN?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) fears crazed Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has killed her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Dilly's web of lies rapidly unravelling, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) tells Sienna he's done with the all the drama.

He issues her an ultimatum - threatening to abandon her if she doesn't turn her back on the Harcourts for good.

Which option will she choose?

Ethan has had enough of Dilly and her dramas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Events then take a terrifying turn when Sienna discovers Liberty's suitcase hidden in the manor and knows at once Dilly is behind it.

She confronts her foe, demanding to know what she's done with Liberty - but is gobsmacked when Dilly suddenly confesses to killing Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon)!

Fearing Dilly has - or will - do the same to her sister, Sienna tries to reach Liberty.

Can Dilly manage to stop her discovering further grisly truths?

Beau wants answers from Kitty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) wants to know why Kitty (Iz Hesketh) ran off after he sent a picture of her to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Kitty confesses it made her feel vulnerable, but Beau insists the image wasn't shared online, and the two of them enjoy a little flirt.

Later, Kitty offers advice to Rose Lomax (Ava Webster) when the teen admits she pretended to be ill to get out of going to school.

Beau is touched by Kitty's support and suggests she moves into the spare room at The Dog to help Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

Kitty receives an invitation to move into The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is still in a strop over Dillon Ray's (Nathaniel Diss) kiss with Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) - and Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) also not happy about the teens' antics.

The headmaster calls an emergency meeting and scolds the friends for underage drinking, which leads Dillon to realise Lucas dropped them in it.

A fight soon breaks out between the boys, which lands them both in detention.

Dillon turns to Freya for comfort after feeling rejected by Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After calming down, Lucas admits to Dillon he's not happy about him going out with Freya and the pair agree to meet up later.

However, Lucas's plans are derailed when he discovers Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) sobbing over Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and decides to stay and comfort his sister.

Meanwhile, Dillon assumes Lucas has stood him up, so when Freya turns up on his doorstep he's only too happy to let her in.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm