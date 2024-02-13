Hollyoaks spoilers: Killer Dilly STRIKES AGAIN?

Dilly fears her hiding place has been discovered.

Pregnant Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is at risk of becoming Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) next victim in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) has been harbouring his ex at Cindy Cunningham's (Stephanie Waring) flat and helping make plans for her to flee the country.

Dilly needs to get as far away from the village as possible since Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) discovered she'd murdered Rafe (Chris Gordon), who was in fact her husband.

That wasn't the only shock for Sienna - she also found out Dilly is her half-sister and daughter of their late father Patrick.

But it could be game over for the fugitive when Leela hears a noise coming from Cindy's place and decides to investigate...

Will Leela become Dilly's next victim? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier in the episode, Ethan informs Dilly of the arrangements he's made for her to escape and the pair say their goodbyes.

Meanwhile, Leela returns home and is alerted to a strange sound coming from next door.

Believing it's only Ethan who's been staying at Cindy's, Leela sees the front door has been left open.

She heads inside to take a look around, as a scared Dilly waits with a bottle in hand, ready to defend herself from the intruder.

Will she be driven to kill again?

Peri is struggling to cope in the light of recent traumatic events. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) is still struggling in the aftermath of her breakup with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is concerned for her friend's wellbeing. She urges Pez to sort herself out for the sake of her loved ones - but will she listen?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) also tries to offer his support, but Peri responds by declaring Romeo is best away from him.

Frankie makes a serious accusation against Jack. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tensions at the Osbornes remain high after Frankie's (Isabelle Smith) violent outburst towards Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Darren is refusing to have it out with his wayward daughter, so Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) intervenes and suggests Nancy tries a gentle word with Frankie.

The teacher eventually tracks down Frankie, but is gobsmacked when the teen levels a serious accusation against Jack.

Cleo will be sticking around in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) tries to persuade Leela to give Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) another chance for the sake of their unborn baby.

The couple's relationship has been put on hold following the return of Joel's ex Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Leela isn't sure if she can trust her boyfriend to stay faithful.

Later, Leela's heart is warmed when she sees Joel playing with her son, Daniel.

But it looks as if her love rival is here to stay when Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) informs Cleo she's been given a nursing job at the hospital.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm