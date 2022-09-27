Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER PLAN! Sienna Blake has a plot to end Norma!
Airs Tuesday 4 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined to put an end to Norma Crow’s reign of terror (Glynis Barber) once and for all in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Sienna was threatened by Norma, aka The Undertaker, when she was sent a sinister urn bearing her name on it.
Realising that it was a warning from Norma, Sienna has now vowed to take The Undertaker down once and for all.
Aware that she needs help and still reeling from Norma’s threats, Sienna recruits partner in crime, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to help her with her mission.
But first the pair have got to come up with a cunning ruse to get to Norma.
They decide to disguise themselves in order to break into her hospital room where she has been taken since being injured in the explosion that rocked the village.
Will their plan work? Or will Norma outsmart them once again?
Elsewhere, there is a glimmer of hope for teenager DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) who has been falsely imprisoned for the fatal stabbing of policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).
DeMarcus was framed for the killer crime by his enemy Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) who is actually the one responsible for murdering Saul.
DeMarcus’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has been desperate to try and prove that DeMarcus is innocent and in yesterday’s episode was seen offering a lucrative reward to anyone who came forward with information about the stabbing.
Tonight, DeMarcus is pinning all his hopes on being released when an anonymous witness comes forward with details from that fateful night.
Will there finally be justice for DeMarcus or is he about to have his hopes of freedom shattered once again?
Plus Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is left infuriated when he gets some shock news that sends him into a spin!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
