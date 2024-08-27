Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER SECRET! Will Cindy Cunningham uncover the truth?
Airs Wednesday 4 September on E4 at 7pm.
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in terrible danger when she finally discovers the identity of mystery murderer Blue in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Her brother, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has been playing detective after catching Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) acting very suspiciously following the disappearance of Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) twin girls.
Tonight Tom continues to try and convince Cindy that he has finally solved the mystery of who Blue is: her very own husband, Dave!
Cindy is in complete denial and tells Tom it can’t be true and that she knows Dave too well.
However, Tom has got a plan up his sleeve. He’s going to get Mercedes to help him prove Blue's identity.
Tom and Cindy head to Casa McQueen to see Mercedes.
However, when Mercy is adamant she can’t help them, Tom snatches her phone.
Back at home, when Dave returns, Cindy confronts him over stealing Mercedes twins. She begs for the truth and asks him about the burner phone that he has been hiding.
Dave is quick to cover his tracks and plies her with lies, telling his wife he is still the man she fell in love with.
However, is Tom about to catch Dave out and prove he is the real Blue right in front of Cindy's eyes?
Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) receives a letter informing her that her place at ballet school in London has been deferred.
Frankie is completely devastated as it means she’ll be forced to go back to school with her abusive brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey).
Frankie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson), tries to comfort a distraught Frankie but the huge setback is too much for Frankie.
At the Dog JJ is airing his frustrations to his and Frankie’s mother, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall).
A defiant Frankie tells them she won’t hide from him and she will be at school tomorrow.
Darren gets home and takes away JJ's house keys. He warns his son that he has to tell Suzanne he is quitting Hollyoaks High as he and Frankie can't be at the same school anymore.
Elsewhere, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is disappointed that her best mate, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is too busy with her new boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to hang out with her anymore.
Leah warns Vicky that her strict dad, Donny (Louis Emerick) will be furious if he finds out about her relationship with Ethan.
Vicky starts to have doubts about Ethan when he won’t kiss her in public but it looks like Donny has already found out about the two of them when he spots them together and demands answers!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.