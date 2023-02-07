Hollyoaks spoilers: KISS! Peri Lomax and Juliet give in to their feelings
Airs Tuesday 14 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is in for a BIG Valentine’s surprise in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Her ex, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), knows how badly she has messed up their relationship in the past but she is now more determined than ever to let Peri know how she really feels.
Juliet is determined not to give up on love and during a special Valentine's Day party at The Dog, she reveals her true feelings.
It’s an emotional moment as the two women are reunited and share a tender kiss in front of everyone!
And it seems love is in the air for other villagers too.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has pulled out all the stops to make things special for his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher). Tony has organised the surprise Valentine’s Day party with a Romeo and Juliet theme at The Dog and gathered all his friends, family and locals.
With things not going quite to plan Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) comes to the rescue by stepping in and giving a very memorable performance.
After a conversation with Juliet in yesterday’s episode, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has also got love on his mind.
Tonight he grabs the mic and seizes the moment to surprise the special person in his life, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) by asking Ste a very important question.
Ste Hay is left open-mouthed by James’s proposal!
Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) receives much more than she bargained for when her boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) unexpectedly drops the ‘L’ word!
Does Sienna feel the same way about Ethan?
But not everyone is in the mood for love.
Over at the McQueen’s, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is intent on throwing an ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ party that others can enjoy.
However, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) whose son Bobby (Jayden Fox) is behind bars for murder, is not in the mood.
Desperately missing Bobby, Mercedes decides to sneak some booze into her mocktail.
She leaves the drink on the side but disaster strikes when her recovering alcoholic brother, John Paul (James Sutton) picks up the wrong cup.
Will John Paul knock back the booze? And if so will he be able to stop himself from having more alcohol?
