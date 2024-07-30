Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty gives Cleo a chilling warning

Cleo McQueen (played by Nadine Mulkerrin) is all mixed-up after an ominous warning to stay away from her boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti), on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cleo is confused as to why Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) is claiming that personal trainer Abe was abusive towards his ex-girlfriend.



On tonight's episode of the E4 soap, Cleo has questions for Abe.



But once again, he manages to spin the truth and manipulate Cleo.



Abe claims that Kitty is a liar especially now that he knows she stole her current identity from the REAL (but now dead) Kitty Flanagan!



Whose side of the story will Cleo believe?



And now that Abe knows Kitty is onto him, could she be in DANGER herself?

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) sees criminal bad boy Rex (Jonny Labey) down by Dee Valley Hospital.



She accuses him of being Blue, the mysterious character who has been sending threatening messages around the village.



Later, she tries to warn Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to beware of Rex, who he has been having a secret affair with.



He could be in serious danger!



But will Ste listen to Grace's warning to keep his distance from Rex?

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is under pressure to come clean to his girlfriend, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith), that he cheated on her with his late twin brother Hunter's girlfriend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).



Not only that... but Zoe is now pregnant with his baby!



Prince pleads with Zoe for more time, so he can drop the baby bombshell when the time is right.



But during a family party, Zoe stuns everyone with the shock confession that Hunter is not the father of her unborn child...



Is Zoe about to publicly name and shame Prince in front of his nearest and dearest?

