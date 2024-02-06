Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty plans her GREAT ESCAPE!

Kitty (Iz Hesketh) prepares to do a runner in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - will Beau Ramsay (Jon-Paul Bell) be able to stop her?

The newcomer has been living in fear that someone is going to discover she was involved in the fatal car crash that killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is already onto her, so Kitty decides she can't take any more chances.

Concluding it's time to move on, Kitty tells Beau she's leaving the village and gets all defensive when he questions her connection to Theresa.

Can he convince her to stay?

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) tries to get estranged couple Tom (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) back on speaking terms.

Fans were shocked when Tom shared a kiss with Peri after Yazz kicked him for discovering he had been sending her flirty texts under the alias of 'Gordon'.

After discovering the pair had puckered up Yazz called time on her marriage.

Tonight, Peri attempts to build bridges and asks Yazz if she'll speak to Tom and agree to see little Steph Cunningham-Lomax (Isabella Hibbert) - but she refuses, declaring it's too late.

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) might be convinced that Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is 'the one', but Theresa McQueen reckons she's looking for love in all the wrong places.

In fact, T is sure that personal trainer Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is Cleo's soul mate and tells her so.

Will Cleo be convinced to open her heart to Abe?

Over at the Osbornes, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is tearing his hair out.

Moody Frankie (Isabel Smith) is refusing to go to school and rejecting his efforts to help her.

Both Frankie and twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey) have been estranged from Darren most of their lives since their mum Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) took them to live in Spain.

Frustrated, Darren ends up seeking parenting advice from his mate Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), who gives him a few pointers.

Following their chat, Darren reaches out to his kids and finally gets a breakthrough when JJ and Frankie agree to work with, not against him!

Happy families at last? Don't bet on it!

