Hollyoaks spoilers: Lord Rafe drops a BOMBSHELL on Sienna Blake!
Airs Friday 12 January 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Rafe (Chris Gordon) and Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) secret is under threat when he makes a drunken confession to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Time is running out for the terminally-ill lord, who suffers a shock collapse on the eve of his wedding to Sienna.
Rafe is rushed to hospital, where Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) informs him, Sienna and Dilly it was due to his tumour and she recommends he gets referred to start palliative care.
Despite his health taking a sudden turn, Rafe wants Sienna to carry on enjoying her hen party.
She leaves to continue the celebrations, and once alone Dilly assures Rafe that after the wedding tomorrow she'll be with him every step of the way.
But does Rafe have the strength or desire to go through with their plan to destroy Sienna?
Later, Sienna returns home from her hen to find Rafe in a drunken state.
He declares his love for her, but reveals by the time it's all over she will hate him.
His words leave the bride-to-be totally bewildered, but before Sienna has the chance to ask Rafe what he means he falls asleep.
Is she about to discover the truth about him and Dilly before it's too late?
Meanwhile, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) starts to turn the screws on his latest victim - oblivious teen Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
The headmaster promised Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) he'd keep an eye on his wayward son and offered his services as a mentor.
But unbeknownst to both Ste and Lucas, Carter has a sinister agenda.
Events take a chilling turn when Carter tells Lucas that if he doesn’t want to be anything like his dad then he’ll have to go the extra mile.
Will Carter go back on his promise to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and start practising gay conversion therapy on Lucas?
Or is the lad going to wise up to Carter's dangerous game?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.