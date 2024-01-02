Hollyoaks spoilers: Lord Rafe drops a BOMBSHELL on Sienna Blake!

Rafe (Chris Gordon) and Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) secret is under threat when he makes a drunken confession to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Time is running out for the terminally-ill lord, who suffers a shock collapse on the eve of his wedding to Sienna.

Rafe is rushed to hospital, where Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) informs him, Sienna and Dilly it was due to his tumour and she recommends he gets referred to start palliative care.

Despite his health taking a sudden turn, Rafe wants Sienna to carry on enjoying her hen party.

She leaves to continue the celebrations, and once alone Dilly assures Rafe that after the wedding tomorrow she'll be with him every step of the way.

But does Rafe have the strength or desire to go through with their plan to destroy Sienna?

Is Sienna about to discover Rafe and Dilly are plotting to destroy her? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Sienna returns home from her hen to find Rafe in a drunken state.

He declares his love for her, but reveals by the time it's all over she will hate him.

His words leave the bride-to-be totally bewildered, but before Sienna has the chance to ask Rafe what he means he falls asleep.

Is she about to discover the truth about him and Dilly before it's too late?

Cunning Carter starts manipulating Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) starts to turn the screws on his latest victim - oblivious teen Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

The headmaster promised Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) he'd keep an eye on his wayward son and offered his services as a mentor.

But unbeknownst to both Ste and Lucas, Carter has a sinister agenda.

Events take a chilling turn when Carter tells Lucas that if he doesn’t want to be anything like his dad then he’ll have to go the extra mile.

Will Carter go back on his promise to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and start practising gay conversion therapy on Lucas?

Or is the lad going to wise up to Carter's dangerous game?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm