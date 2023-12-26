Hollyoaks spoilers: Lord Rafe wants OUT of Dilly's scheme against Sienna!

Rafe is having second thoughts about about scamming Sienna.

Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) latest jealous outburst in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) leaves Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) questioning whether to continue their dastardly scheme against Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

The terminally ill toff is engaged to Sienna, but secretly married to Dilly. The couple have concocted a twisted game to destroy Sienna - although their exact reasons for wanting to harm her remain to be seen.

Dilly's been struggling to contain her jealousy and is livid when she discovers Rafe has gifted Sienna with a sentimental bracelet.

In a fit of rage, Dilly breaks the piece of jewellery, but gets red-handed by Sienna!

Is it game over?

Dilly sees red when Rafe gifts Sienna an expensive bracelet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna is horrified to discover Dilly clutching her broken bracelet.

She confronts Rafe's 'sister', who makes out it was an accident, but suspicious Sienna isn't convinced.

Later, she tells Rafe she believes Dilly smashed the bracelet on purpose because she hates having to compete for his attention.

The incident makes Rafe start to have second thoughts about whether to continue with the revenge plan.

Will he leave Dilly on her own?

Prince finds himself on the receiving end of his cellmate's anger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere at the prison, Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson Dwyer) bullying cellmate is pushing for an answer on whether he'll be his lookout.

Prince is aware of the potential dangers and wants time to consider the risky request.

But when he takes too long to answer, his cellmate retaliates - with terrifying consequences.

Goldie is terrified for Prince's safety. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) fears for her son's safety, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) decides to take action and suggests throwing a party at the Love Boat to raise money for Prince's defence.

Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) isn't sold on the idea, however, and voices her concerns on the negative impact it could cause to the business if Prince is found guilty of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder.

Frustrated by his friends' refusal to help, Hunter decides it's time everyone knew the truth.

He reveals he stole Rayne's mobile phone - which contains evidence that proves Prince's innocence - and now believes it's in Peri Lomax's (Ruby O'Donnell) possession!

Prince reveals that Peri is in possession of Rayne's mobile! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is relieved that Carter Shepherd (David Ames) has decided to be open about his sexuality.

The tortured headteacher has been battling his demons, but with John Paul's support has finally reached a place of acceptance and agreed to stop practising gay conversion therapy.

John Paul also reckons it's time Carter stopped living a lie with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and told her the truth.

But just as Carter prepares to do the right thing by Maxine, he receives a message from someone revealing they know about his affair with John Paul.

Someone knows the truth about Carter and John Paul! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, John Paul arrives home to his surprise birthday party, but his mood sours when he's left to continue the celebrates alone.

And as Carter meets up with the mystery sender of his text, he finds himself issued with a dark ultimatum...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm