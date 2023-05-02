Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE? Has Scott Drinkwell fallen for Juan?

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) seems totally smitten with new man Juan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott’s Aunty, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) thinks that Scott’s feelings for Spanish dancer Juan are strong and that Juan could be much more than a holiday romance.

After sharing her thoughts, her loved-up nephew, Scott , invites holiday-maker, Juan on one last walk in Liverpool where he plans to ask him something.

Is Juan feeling the same about Scott?

And could this be the start of something special?

There was much excitement at Chester Races. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile there was excitement at Chester races in yesterday’s episode, when some of the villagers won BIG amounts of cash by betting on a winning horse.

However, while some of them raked it in, others lost so in tonight’s episode there is cause for both celebration and concern.

Goldie McQueen’s (Chelsee Healey) attention is caught by an entertaining stranger who is out on a stag do.

Goldie decides she’s up for some fun.

Will she be joining in the stag celebrations?

Goldie McQueen has fun with a guy on his stag do! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, later on there is shock in the McQueen household when they realise something very important has gone missing!

Meanwhile DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) confides in her boyfriend and colleague, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Zoe tells Sam that she’s no longer finding her work fulfilling.

When the couple later go for a drink at The Dog, they overhear local gangster, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) talking VERY defensively on the phone.

Sam suggests maybe they should be turning their attention to Warren first.

Will their next move be to take him down?

DS Zoe Anderson and her boyfriend PC Sam Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Sam’s dad, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) reaches out to Sam and tries to patch up their relationship that has imploded since his wife, Honour (Vera Chok) walked away from their marriage.

Sam admits that he’s still hurting from everything that’s gone on and he can’t help blaming his dad for the part he played in Honour’s departure.

Dave Chen-Williams has been a mess since his wife Honour left him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dave decides to reach out to his brother, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) and turns up at his house with beers.

As the two of them share their recent relationship troubles, older brother, Dave, comes up with a plan for the two of them to go out for the night and push their worries to one side.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is hurt to discover that her boyfriend, Ethan has left without her.

Ethan was hanging out with Mercedes and the McQueens and the races. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She leaves him a message asking if they can talk about things.

However, just as she’s about to leave, Lord Rafe, her new horse-racing buddy, asks Sienna to join him back in the VIP lounge.

