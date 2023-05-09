Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE MATCH? Maxine Minniver grows closer to Beau!
Airs Wednesday 17 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sparks are flying between Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The chemistry starts sizzling when Maxine offers to help a smitten Beau plan an end of term prom for the pupils of Hollyoaks High. In return she’s asked if Beau can help her daughter, Minnie, learn how to play the drums.
Beau is more than happy to oblige and later heads off to Maxine’s flat to give Minnie her first lesson.
Meanwhile Maxine keeps her side of the deal by sharing some of her ideas for the prom celebration. The two of them seem very happy in each other’s company and their flirting reaches a new level!
Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is struggling to come to terms with the devastating news her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) received at the hospital.
Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,is determined to focus on something positive and asks her big brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) if he can throw a party for all of their friends.
Peri is immediately wary at the thought of Juliet going to a party and knows that if she picks up any infections it could prove incredibly harmful.
However Peri starts to come round to Juliet’s way of thinking when Juliet convinces her how much it means for her to just relax for a bit and try and have some fun.
But are things about to take a very emotional turn?
Meanwhile, realising how short life is, Romeo texts his dad, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnergan) and asks him if the two of them can reach a truce.
James agrees and is happy that his son will now be coming to his forthcoming wedding to fiancé, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Ste is also delighted and can’t wait to tie the knot with James in two days time.
Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) tries to give his son, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) some words of wisdom.
Sam was left devastated when his girlfriend DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) called time on their relationship.
Plus, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has a confession for her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Norma tells Warren that she lied about how her wrist got injured because she didn’t want to appear old and frail to him.
Norma got her injury from tripping but had previously told Warren that she was attacked when a mystery assailant tried to steal her handbag!
Will Warren be understanding about her cover-up?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.