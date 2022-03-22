Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE MATCH! Romance for Shaq Qureshi and Nadira?

Is romance on the cards for Shaq Qureshi and Nadira in Hollyoaks?

There seems to a be a spark between Nadira (Ashing O’Shea) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nadira, who is one of Shaq’s old childhood friends, helps him take pictures for his online profile as he prepares for a ‘moral’ relationship.

Love-hungry Shaq has recently been seen doing everything he can to find himself a life-partner.

Nadira helps Shaq with his online dating profile. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) still has strong feelings for Shaq.

Later on Verity is completely gutted when she sees Nadira in Shaq’s arms.

She’s unaware the friends are just jokingly sharing a dance and instead assumes the worst, that there’s more going on between them.

Will Shaq set Verity straight and assure her he and Nadira are just friends….at least, for now they are!

But is romance on the cards for Nadira and Shaq?

John Paul was responsible for the minibus crash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile the police reveal their final verdict on the Hollyoaks High minibus crash.

Deputy head, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) was behind the wheel when the van, full of pupils, careered off the road and spun out of control.

John Paul, who has been battling alcoholism, is a nervous wreck but there’s worse to come when the devastating consequences of the crash are revealed.

Pupils Charlie and Mason think the explanation for the crash is a cover-up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, pupils Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) who were inside the van at the time but miraculously escaped, are not believing the explanation that a bird was responsible for causing the crash.

The two boys decide they’re going to find out the truth.

Later on, an anonymous note reveals that someone knows John-Paul’s very guilty secret.

Who is onto him?

Luke Morgan is hoping a clinical trial will help him but there's bad news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there is bittersweet news about the clinical trial that Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is pinning his hopes on.

Everyone is full of optimism when, Luke, who has Pick’s Disease, is accepted to take part in the trial.

However, there is bad news when the company running the trials says a down payment of £30,000 is needed before they can proceed.

How on earth will his family raise the cash?

Cindy Cunningham ignores the advice she gets from doctor Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Luke’s fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) seeks advice from doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

But Misbah has some strong words of caution.

She urges Cindy to hold off raising any money until she has confirmation that the trial is legitimate.

However, Cindy, who is headstrong at the best of times, chooses to ignore Misbah, and after talking to Luke’s best mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) she decides to plough on and begin raising the cash.

We know her heart is in the right place but is Cindy making a terrible mistake?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm