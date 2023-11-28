Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay ATTACKS Dillon Ray!

Troubled Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) takes his violent rage out on Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the morning after Lucas's confrontation with stepdad James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is stressing when he discovers his son's bed hasn't been slept in.

James made a last-ditch attempt to get through to Lucas after the teen's numerous attempts to split him and Ste up.

The lawyer even revisited his painful past, confiding in Lucas about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his late father, Mac.

Lucas failed to return home following their chat - so what exactly did James say or do to make him stay away?

Ste is concerned when his son fails to return home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Ste and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) start to fear the worst, Lucas suddenly walks in the door.

The lad has a story which explains his whereabouts, but Ste is dubious over whether he's telling the truth.

Later, Lucas heads off to school, but it's clear something is bothering him.

Clocking Lucas's agitated state, Dillon offers his support, but Lucas responds by slamming his locker door into his friend's hand!

Will James tell Ste what really happened with Lucas? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is forced to tell Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) she's called time on her relationship with Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).

Zoe opens up about her reasons for ending things and admits it's to do with the arrest of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) killer.

Sharon doesn't like what she hears and reacts badly, which leaves Pearl wondering what her daughter is hiding.

Eventually Sharon comes clean and reveals she was once involved in a credit card fraud.

How will her family react?

Zoe's bombshell leaves her family reeling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) worries Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is harbouring a secret when she suggests they leave the village and make a fresh start elsewhere.

Realising his fiancée is trying to escape something - or someone - Felix decides to try and get to the bottom of what's going on.

The mechanic remains unaware that Mercedes has discovered she's expecting a baby and doesn't know if he or Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is the father.

Felix tells Mercedes she needs to be honest with him, otherwise they can't have a future together.

But unable to admit she's trying to run away from her feelings for his best mate, Mercy panics and declares she wants to move to Plymouth to be closer to Bobby (Jayden Fox).

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.