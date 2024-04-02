Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay hooks up with a MYSTERY MAN!

Lucas goes on a date to try and get over Dillon.

Heartbroken Lucas Hay is on the rebound in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lucas is feeling stung after being rejected by best friend and love interest Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

The teen finally plucked up the courage to act on his romantic feelings for his best friend in yesterday's episode, but was gutted when Dillon didn't kiss him back.

Lucas now wants a meaningless hook-up to take his mind off things.

After connecting with an older guy online, Lucas lies about his age and accompanies his date to The Loft.

But Carter is livid to learn Lucas has broken his pledge to repress his homosexual desires and heads out to find his student...

Abe doesn't tell mum Marie about his last minute trip to Dublin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is stunned to hear Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has travelled to Dublin to find her missing son Arlo.

Marie overhears Abe's girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) discussing it with Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and is hurt that Abe didn't take her with him.

Taking pity on her, Cleo reassures Marie that Abe was acting with in her best interests in mind.

But both women remain unaware of just how much Abe knows about Arlo's

disappearance.

Maxine is in a state of total terror. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, recent terrifying events have left Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in turmoil.

A masked gunman stormed the manor house and held Maxine hostage alongside Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

In the aftermath of their horrifying ordeal Max is panicking what to do next.

Sienna tries to reassure her friend it'll be alright as she helps her cover her tracks.

Vicky is struggling to process recent shock events. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is having a hard time processing the events that occurred on her 18th birthday.

The teen's milestone celebration was interrupted by the arrival of a guest who had an announcement which turned her world upside down.

Unable to contain her emotions, Vicky ends up breaking down on half-brother Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) and admits all she ever wanted growing up was to be part of a family.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm