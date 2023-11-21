Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas WRECKS Ste and James's marriage?

Lucas hatches a dastardly plan to cause Ste and James even more trouble!

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) discovers an intriguing piece of information that could help destroy his dad Ste's (Kieron Richardson) marriage to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The wayward teen has been up to his usual tricks by making up a pack of lies about Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) to get out of having to see him.

A slight attraction was developing between the lads back in the summer, but now Lucas has decided he doesn't want Dillon anywhere near him.

Having fallen for Lucas's fibs about being bullied, concerned Ste and James confront the Maaliks, who vehemently deny claims of any wrongdoing on Dillon's part.

Realising he's been lied to by his son, yet again, furious Ste is on the warpath...

Cindy lets slip some information on James's late father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Lucas tries to hide from his angry dad his day takes an unexpected turn when he bumps into Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

The meddling minx lets slip some information regarding James's late father, Mac Nightingale (David Easter), who she was once married to, which Lucas decides to use to his advantage.

Not feeling like school, Lucas heads home - but Ste and James are waiting and force him to confess that he lied about Dillon.

Later, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) has a word with her troublesome brother, begging him to stop trying to ruin Ste's happiness with James.

But as usual, Lucas has other ideas...

What other misery does Lucas have in store for Ste? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Lomax house, the pressure is getting to Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) as she wrestles with her guilt surrounding Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder.

Pez originally claimed she was bedding lover Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) at the time the influencer met her maker, but was she telling the truth?

With those closest to her starting to doubt her alibi, Peri finally cracks and admits what really happened with Romeo to a stunned Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea).

Will she agree to keep her secret safe?

Nadira has to decide whether to keep Peri's secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) asks Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) if she'll go with him to his latest therapy session.

As the meeting gets underway, Felix opens about his failings as a father and shares his gratitude for having Mercedes to love and support him through the tough times.

Afterwards, Felix tells his fiancée he's never been so honest with anyone and vows that nothing will ever come between them.

But how much longer can Mercy hide the truth about her affair with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas)?

Felix vows never to let anything ruin his relationship with Mercedes! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, with Christmas fast approaching, cash-strapped John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is fretting over how he'll afford a gift for son Matthew-Jesus (Matthew Clohessy).

Luckily, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) has an idea that they can make some quick dosh by flogging cheap skincare.

But the plan backfires horribly when Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) purchases a pot of eye cream and suffers a nasty reaction, forcing her to hide behind sunglasses.

Ouch!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.