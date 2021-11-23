‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Luke Morgan breaks down after new upset

Luke Morgan breaks down as he becomes overwhelmed.

Concerns for Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) health grow in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Luke has Pick’s Disease, a rare and irreversible form of dementia, and tonight his obsession with tracking down missing Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) goes into overdrive.

Luke Morgan is on a mission to find Darren but it all gets too much. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As he ploughs ahead on his mission, he accidentally upsets Darren’s partner, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) and his fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Later on, Luke breaks down in tears, confused about upsetting the people he loves and who are closest to him.

Olivia tells John-Paul that Nancy is pregnant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has had enough of assistant head teacher Nancy’s snide comments.

Fed up with Nancy’s cattiness, Olivia reveals Nancy’s pregnancy secret to a stunned John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Leela has been helping Ste out with his cleaning business after secretly being made redundant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) tries to convince Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) to come clean about losing her job.

A proud and determined Leela refuses, saying she wants to keep everything together and protect her family from the truth.

Leela has been working with Ste and Sienna on a hotel cleaning contract. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However things go from bad to worse when her brother, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), tells Leela that he can’t pay his half of the mortgage this month.

Will Leela be forced to reveal to confess that she no longer has a job and has been covering up her redundancy?

Ethan has been holding Darren prisoner in the hotel. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, there is drama when viewers finally get a glimpse of kidnapper Ethan’s partner in crime.

As Ethan prepares to silence prisoner, Darren, for good, who is the mystery accomplice pulling the strings?

Theresa was desperate to buy the special dolls-house for Kathleen-Angel. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) had set her heart on buying her daughter, Kathleen-Angel, the special eco-friendly doll’s house that Kathleen-Angel had fallen in love with.

She asked stall-holder, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) to save it for her while she got the funds together to buy it.

Theresa tried to convince Ripley to save the dolls-house for her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However tonight she’s shocked to discover the dolls-house has been sold to someone else - a man called Dave.

Theresa begs to buy it off him but it seems she is too late!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm