Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver has a WARNING for Vicky!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 31 August 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Maxine Minniver (played by Nikki Sanderson) refuses to sit back and watch teenager Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) be further manipulated by her cunning boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode, Maxine and Vicky's foster carer, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) are alarmed when it looks like Vicky might now be engaged to Joseph!
Scott and Maxine are more determined than ever to put a stop to the relationship.
But things take a CHILLING turn when Scott happens to show DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) a photo of Vicky's engagement ring.
Zoe reels when she recognises the ring, which used to belong to her murdered police colleague, PC Saul Reeves...
Will the folks at Dee Valley Police Station start to realise that the WRONG fella is behind bars for the SHOCK knife crime?
Meanwhile, Maxine once again confronts Vicky about her relationship with Joseph.
Will Vicky finally listen after Maxine does some digging and makes another startling discovery about Joseph?
Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is feeling guilty after accidentally breaking the sculpture of the late Sylver McQueen, belonging to his sister, Goldie (Chelsee Healey).
Will he come clean, having already caused his family a load of trouble and strife over the past few months?
Meanwhile, family relative, Theresa (Jorgie Porter), becomes suspicious that John Paul has turned to drink again.
Is she right?
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of last week's dramatic wedding day events, Yasmine Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) lets her bestie, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) know where her loyalty lies.
Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) overhears Yazz reveal her true feelings about her...
Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Switch over to watch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
