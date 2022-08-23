Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver has a WARNING for Vicky!

Maxine Minniver (played by Nikki Sanderson) refuses to sit back and watch teenager Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) be further manipulated by her cunning boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode, Maxine and Vicky's foster carer, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) are alarmed when it looks like Vicky might now be engaged to Joseph!



Scott and Maxine are more determined than ever to put a stop to the relationship.



But things take a CHILLING turn when Scott happens to show DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) a photo of Vicky's engagement ring.



Zoe reels when she recognises the ring, which used to belong to her murdered police colleague, PC Saul Reeves...



Will the folks at Dee Valley Police Station start to realise that the WRONG fella is behind bars for the SHOCK knife crime?



Meanwhile, Maxine once again confronts Vicky about her relationship with Joseph.



Will Vicky finally listen after Maxine does some digging and makes another startling discovery about Joseph?

Will Joseph manage to talk his way out of trouble... again on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is feeling guilty after accidentally breaking the sculpture of the late Sylver McQueen, belonging to his sister, Goldie (Chelsee Healey).



Will he come clean, having already caused his family a load of trouble and strife over the past few months?



Meanwhile, family relative, Theresa (Jorgie Porter), becomes suspicious that John Paul has turned to drink again.



Is she right?

Is troubled John Paul back on the booze again on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of last week's dramatic wedding day events, Yasmine Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) lets her bestie, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) know where her loyalty lies.



Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) overhears Yazz reveal her true feelings about her...

There was a whole load of DRAMA on Shaq and Nadira's wedding day on Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4



Switch over to watch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4



Or stream the episodes first on All4