Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver makes life difficult for Serena!
Airs Friday 1 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) gets her step-sister Serena Chen-Williams in trouble in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Serena is upset and things quickly turn sour when Serena overhears her dad, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) offering Maxine some money that was intended for her and her athletics fund.
As the situation gets heated, Maxine suddenly blurts out Serena’s news - that she’s been offered a place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games.
How will Dave react to the news that Serena has been secretly training and hasn’t told the family?
Later on, Maxine organises a night out with Serena and her half-sister, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
However some friendly competition and a few drinks soon leads to painful consequences for Serena!
Meanwhile, following this week’s trial of Ali Shahzad (Raji James), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) stands her ground and refuses to hide.
Ali, who was accused of raping doctor Misbah thirty years ago when the two of them were medical students, experiences first hand how his actions have consequences.
Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) puts pressure on her brother, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to get the house ready for potential new buyers.
However, later on and while tidying up, the pair of them make a surprising discovery of something left behind by their mum.
Leela is taken back by the unexpected find and soon has a change of heart about selling the property.
It looks like the Lomax lot will be staying put... at least for now.
