Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes makes a deal with the DEVIL!
Airs Monday 13 May at 7pm on E4
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a deal in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
But will she live to regret it?
Mercedes is feeling lost having rowed with her family, so she goes to see Warren, looking for comfort.
But the mood changes when Warren admits he and Prince got into a fight after Prince accused him of supplying dodgy pills.
And it's not long before the pair are in a bitter spat in the middle of the market - forcing Freddie Roscoe to intervene.
But of course, Freddie has an ulterior motive for playing peacemaker - he's got a plan and he needs Mercy's help.
Later, at the prison, Grace gets a surprise visitor - it's Freddie and he's brought Mercedes along, too!
Mercedes just laughs as Freddie and Grace outline their escape plan and tell her they need her help.
But when Freddie reveals what they'll do for her in return, Mercedes is suddenly VERY interested!
Elsewhere, Cindy tries some tough love on Dave, but the pair end up rowing. She encourages him to search for Lizzie's daughter, but he's not keen. Can they make their marriage work?
Zain's out of hospital and he tells Misbah that he's remembered something. Tom pleads with Misbah to come clean.
Things are happy at the Maaliks' place, until Zain tells Tom he knows that Misbah kissed Donny - and he's going to take him on!
Meanwhile, the Osbornes are gearing up for Frankie's counselling session, though JJ is trying to discourage her from going.
Darren's worried when he finds some of Frankie's art that shows how deeply unhappy she is. And at the session, he and his daughter talk to the counsellor about her night terrors and what's really happening in the picture she's drawn.
The counsellor suggests regular meetings - but will they get to the bottom of Frankie's ordeal?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.