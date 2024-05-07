Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes makes a deal with the DEVIL!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a deal in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But will she live to regret it?

Mercedes is feeling lost having rowed with her family, so she goes to see Warren, looking for comfort.

But the mood changes when Warren admits he and Prince got into a fight after Prince accused him of supplying dodgy pills.

And it's not long before the pair are in a bitter spat in the middle of the market - forcing Freddie Roscoe to intervene.

They're making a plan, but will Mercedes go along with it? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But of course, Freddie has an ulterior motive for playing peacemaker - he's got a plan and he needs Mercy's help.

Later, at the prison, Grace gets a surprise visitor - it's Freddie and he's brought Mercedes along, too!

What's Grace going to say? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes just laughs as Freddie and Grace outline their escape plan and tell her they need her help.

But when Freddie reveals what they'll do for her in return, Mercedes is suddenly VERY interested!

Freddie, Mercedes and Grace in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cindy tries some tough love on Dave, but the pair end up rowing. She encourages him to search for Lizzie's daughter, but he's not keen. Can they make their marriage work?

Zain's out of hospital and he tells Misbah that he's remembered something. Tom pleads with Misbah to come clean.

Things are happy at the Maaliks' place, until Zain tells Tom he knows that Misbah kissed Donny - and he's going to take him on!

Is it happy ever after for Cindy and Dave? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, the Osbornes are gearing up for Frankie's counselling session, though JJ is trying to discourage her from going.

Darren's worried when he finds some of Frankie's art that shows how deeply unhappy she is. And at the session, he and his daughter talk to the counsellor about her night terrors and what's really happening in the picture she's drawn.

The counsellor suggests regular meetings - but will they get to the bottom of Frankie's ordeal?

Darren is worried about Frankie (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.