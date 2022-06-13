Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen discovers the terrible truth!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a HORRIFYING discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Mercedes finds an unsettling message on her son Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox) tablet, she finally makes the connection about who the mysterious ‘G’ is.

Bobby has been in close contact for months with ‘G’ and tonight Mercedes is appalled to discover that G is serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), the great-grandfather of Bobby!

Later on, and armed with more facts, Mercedes confronts Bobby.

Will he tell his mum the truth about what’s been going on?

Wendy Blissett has been planning to kidnap Bobby Costello. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has also made a shocking discovery after hearing a chilling revelation on her daughter’s Sophie’s teddy bear which records voices.

Tonight Sienna decides to paint a smile on her face and asks Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) to help her out with her newest plan.

What exactly has Sienna heard and does it link her boyfriend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to the murder of Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward)?

Sienna Blake turns to Damon Kinsella for help with her plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) comes to a HUGE decision about his future with girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

And there’s trouble brewing between good friends Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who have been working together on a DJ enterprise.

Prince and Romeo find themselves locked in a heated argument when one of them is hit with jealousy.

Could their new radio partnership be over before it’s really got going?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm