Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen fights to save Sally at Hollyoaks High!

Mercedes McQueen puts up a fight to save Sally's job at Hollyoaks High.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) goes all out to try and help head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sally has been sacked following recent events involving her pupils which has also led to a run in with one of the school governors.

Tonight she reveals she’s planning to fight to get her job back as she starts to panic about how she’s going to afford her rent.

Sally updates Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes on what’s gone on and Goldie comes up with a plan of her own to bring in some money.

Everyone rallies to support head teacher, Sally in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on in the school playground, Mercedes and Goldie stage a protest alongside Goldie’s son, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) as they fight to get Sally’s job back.

However, have their actions got Sally in even more trouble with the school governor, Mr Reed?

Sally watches on as Mercedes leads the protest! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, things turn hostile between pupils Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) when DeMarcus discovers their involvement in the drug spiking of his girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

However, DeMarcus is in for fresh heartache when a slip of the tongue from Leah leaves him devastated.

What has Leah just revealed about Vicky?

DeMarcus pictured with girlfriend Vicky in happier times. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, a big decision looms over Nancy as she’s offered a new position at the school.

Will Nancy be up for the challenge as she struggles to manage her work-life balance?

Meanwhile, things get tense between Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) when Warren expresses his concern for Felix’s relationship with Mercedes.

Is the on-off romance creating a wedge between the two friends?

