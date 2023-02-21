Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen fights to save Sally at Hollyoaks High!
Airs Wednesday 1 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) goes all out to try and help head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sally has been sacked following recent events involving her pupils which has also led to a run in with one of the school governors.
Tonight she reveals she’s planning to fight to get her job back as she starts to panic about how she’s going to afford her rent.
Sally updates Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes on what’s gone on and Goldie comes up with a plan of her own to bring in some money.
Later on in the school playground, Mercedes and Goldie stage a protest alongside Goldie’s son, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) as they fight to get Sally’s job back.
However, have their actions got Sally in even more trouble with the school governor, Mr Reed?
Meanwhile, things turn hostile between pupils Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) when DeMarcus discovers their involvement in the drug spiking of his girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).
However, DeMarcus is in for fresh heartache when a slip of the tongue from Leah leaves him devastated.
What has Leah just revealed about Vicky?
Plus, a big decision looms over Nancy as she’s offered a new position at the school.
Will Nancy be up for the challenge as she struggles to manage her work-life balance?
Meanwhile, things get tense between Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) when Warren expresses his concern for Felix’s relationship with Mercedes.
Is the on-off romance creating a wedge between the two friends?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
