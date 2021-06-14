'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Mercedes McQueen gets devastating news

Mercedes McQueen gets some upsetting news in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) gets some devastating news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) confronted Mercedes over her fling with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Goldie squares up to Mercedes over her fling with Sylver and tells Mercedes if she doesn’t reveal the truth to Sylver she will do it herself!

Later Mercedes goes for her first baby scan but is left devastated when the scan reveals she is NOT pregnant.

A heart-broken Mercedes turns to alcohol to cope. When Sylver finds out what’s happened he shouts at his daughter Cher (Bethannie Hare) for not telling him sooner.

Sylver McQueen is angry with his daughter Cher Winters. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

However, it’s not long before a furious Cher decides to do something very drastic as retaliation.

Meanwhile, after not being allowed to leave the house for weeks, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) sneaks out for a walk.

However his timing couldn’t be worse as his heavily pregnant wife, Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) waters suddenly break.

When a frantic Tony discovers what’s happened he races home but Diane, who has OCD and is terrified of germs, refuses to let Tony in.

Tony is forced to break down the door and pleads with her to go to the hospital with him but she refuses.

Later on the couple welcome their newborn baby, who they call Eva, into the world but what immediate stresses lie ahead?

Theresa McQueen turns to James Nightingale (pictured) for help. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) goes to see lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help in freeing Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) from prison.

However a downbeat James tells her there is nothing more they can do except wait for the trial.

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.