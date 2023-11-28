Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen goes MISSING!

Felix and Warren are devastated by Mercedes' disappearance.

Mercedes McQueen's (Jennifer Metcalfe) family are beside themselves with worry as she goes missing in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercy has got herself in a right mess. She's engaged to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), but is fighting her feelings for his best mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas). And if that wasn't complicated enough - she's also pregnant, but has no idea which one of the fellas is her baby's father!

Desperate to escape her problems, Mercedes has done a runner and gone off to find a figure from her past for help.

Will she ever return home?

Mercedes is trying to run away from her feelings for Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Having searched all night for Mercedes, Felix and Warren decide it's time they told the McQueen clan.

The police are alerted, but tell Felix they can't do anything until his fiancée has been missing for over 24 hours.

After giving fragile Felix his support, Warren leaves Mercedes a voicemail apologising for everything he's done and pleading with her to come home.

As Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) offers Felix a shoulder to cry on, Warren starts to fear for his friend's mental wellbeing.

But there could be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) agrees to break police protocol to help bring Mercedes back where she belongs.

Zoe promises to help bring Felix's fiancée home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at Hollyoaks High, it's John Paul McQueen's first day back teaching.

Closeted Carter Shepherd (David Ames), who recently shared a passionate encounter with JP, warns his colleague to stay focused on the job.

But will it be that simple?

Meanwhile, it's time for the school's charity football game, teachers Vs students.

As the teams start their warm up, troubled Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continues to reject Dillon Ray's (Nathaniel Dass) offer of help.

But Dillon's had enough of Lucas's lies and calls his friend out for making up a story about having a girlfriend.

Carter tells John Paul they need to keep things professional. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) is missing his family Christmas traditions and ends up taking his upset out on Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

But when a stressed-out Felix snaps at Mason, Cindy is quick to defend her boyfriend's son.

Later at the Love Boat, Mason finally lets his guard down with Cindy, as he thanks her for everything she's done and making his dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) so happy.

Awww!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.