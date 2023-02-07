Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen hatches a DRASTIC plan!

Mercedes McQueen comes up with a drastic plan in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes up with drastic plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes was left shocked to see that her alcoholic brother, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) had fallen off the wagon again and massively let down his son, Matthew-Jesus.

Regretting how badly she has handled things with her own son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), Mercedes steps in and decides she can’t let Matthew-Jesus’s life be ruined by John-Paul’s actions.

She books Matthew-Jesus a one-way ticket to go and stay with Myra in Alicante far away from his destructive dad, John Paul!

John Paul with his son Matthew Jesus and mum Sally in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) let his jealousy get the better of him in yesterday’s episode when he admitted he was paranoid about his young and good-looking son, Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) spending a lot of time with his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Tony upset Beau and Diane when he told them how he was feeling. Tonight they give him the cold shoulder when he clumsily tries to make amends.

Tony has become paranoid about his wife Diane (right) spending so much time with Beau in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony realises he’s messed things up badly and later on, he manages to have an honest conversation with Beau.

The two of them agree to try and move forward with the situation. However, Diane soon finds herself getting VERY flustered!

What’s happened and does it involve Beau?

Tony with Beau and Diane in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is praying she can hold onto her job after her recent run in with Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) at the prison.

Tonight she’s focusing on her forthcoming interview with the prison contractor but her husband Dave (Dominic Power) is feeling pushed to his limit.

When Dave’s daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) hears that Honour may lose her job she takes matters into her own hands.

However Maxine's efforts could be at risk of doing more harm than good!

Mercedes is on the verge of self-destructing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) returns to the McQueen household to find the family in tatters.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) seems to be on the brink of self-destruct now that her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has been locked up for his crimes.

Desperate to keep Mercedes on the straight and narrow, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) turns to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for help but things go VERY wrong.

Donna-Marie with Ste Hay and Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), who is on the hunt for a new romantic interest, sets about finding a way to bring more people into the gym that she runs with Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Leela finds herself talking to Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) but it seems a conversation could spark more than just a new idea!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4