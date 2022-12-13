Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen invites Felix over for Christmas fun!

Mercedes McQueen wants to spend Christmas with her new man Felix in Hollyoaks.

As Christmas Day continues, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is keen to spend time with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Felix is concerned when he finds alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) fast asleep and sprawled out on the floor of Price Slice.

Felix tells John Paul, who has been battling many demons this year, that he needs to get a grip.

Will Felix convince John Paul to get the help he clearly needs again?

John Paul McQueen is in a bad way again in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Mercedes asks Felix to stay and play charades with her, her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and the rest of the McQueen clan and says he should stick around and have Christmas dinner with them too.

Mercedes and Felix have big smiles on their faces but Bobby is far from happy about his mum’s new love interest.

Mercedes is having a great time flirting with Felix in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The disturbed schoolboy is filled with anger and jealousy as he watches Mercedes and Felix flirting together and it’s clear he's mulling over a way to make them suffer.

What sinister ploy has Bobby got up his sleeve now?

Bobby's not happy about his mum Mercedes being with Felix in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) was completely floored when her on-off girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) blurted out the fact that she had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Tonight Peri is struggling to believe it’s true and when confronted by Juliet she runs away, calling her a liar.

Later on Juliet, with the support of her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and her ex Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) , plans to tell her mum about her diagnosis at the Christmas table.

However, it’s clear she’s struggling.

Will Juliet come out with the devastating update or will she keep quiet?

Will Juliet find the right moment to tell her mum, Donna-Marie, about her cancer? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Hutchinson’s, Tony (Nick Pickard), his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and Tony’s son Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) all head over to Eric’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) to see if they can get him to come over for Christmas Dinner.

However Eric, who has plunged to a new low since the tragic death of his sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) tells everyone he just wants to be left on his own.

However it soon becomes clear Eric is up to something.

Eric Foster plots his next move in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Peri goes to find Juliet in the park and apologises for the way she reacted to her cancer news.

Juliet opens up and explains the reason she couldn’t tell anyone is because she’s absolutely terrified.

Will Peri be able to provide any comfort to Juliet now that she has confided in her?

