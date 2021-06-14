'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Mercedes McQueen is framed for stealing Diane's baby!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds herself in very hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, the search is on for baby Eva as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) frantically scours the village after his newborn went missing in yesterday’s episode.

Meanwhile, scheming Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) who secretly took the baby when no-one was looking, places baby Eva next to Mercedes who is fast asleep.

As Tony’s panic mounts, DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) is quickly on the case for the missing tot and Tony snaps at Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who was supposed to be looking after Eva.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) finds her brother Sylver (David Tag) and tells him that she’s certain Mercedes has got something to do with Eva’s disappearance.

Peri Lomax finds Mercedes alone with Diane's baby. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

When Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) goes looking for Cher, she finds Mercedes alone with baby Eva! How will Mercedes be able to explain herself?

Meanwhile, a distraught Tony must tell his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) that baby Eva was taken from her pram. The newborn parents are heartbroken and Diane lays into Tony for taking Eva out of the house.

Tony promises Diane that he will find their baby daughter but a distressed Diane can’t help feeling Scott is to blame and tells Tony she doesn’t want Scott living with them anymore. Will Scott be forced to move out?

Elsewhere, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) tells his grandson Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) not to let Cleo McQueen (Nadien Mulkerrin) know that her abuser, Pete Buchanan is back in the village.

Will Toby Faroe takes matters into his own hands? (Image credit: Channel 4)

But will Toby feel compelled to let his girlfriend Cleo know the unsettling truth?

Plus Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) are bickering. Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) interrupts and gives the newlyweds some advice.

Later on Celeste is talking to her mum, Martine (Kelle Bryan) about possible jobs and Martine discusses what Celeste would be best at doing.

Lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) sarcastically suggests family law would be a good career for her. Has James just given Celeste food for thought?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.