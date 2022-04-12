Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen takes desperate action to get Bobby back!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is determined to get her son back in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding herself in another downward spiral and feeling unable to be a good parent to her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), Mercedes sent Bobby to live with his Aunty, Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).

Mercedes thought she was doing the right thing and that it was the best option for Bobby, however things haven’t gone at all to plan.

Mercedes is unaware that Wendy is in cahoots with her father, evil serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Silas and Wendy have secret plans for Bobby and Mercedes has become increasingly estranged from Bobby as manipulative Wendy has sunk her claws into him and turned him against his mum.

Can Mercedes get her son, Bobby Costello, back in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now Mercedes wants her son back at home but it’s proving impossible.

Tonight, and still being kept away from Bobby, Mercedes decides to resort to extreme measures to get Bobby back.

When she finds out he’s on a school trip, she ambushes him with the aim of taking him home with her.

Will her plan be successful? Or are things only going to get worse?

Prince pictured with John Paul McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is disturbed when he discovers that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is drinking again.

Later, John Paul, who has been battling alcoholism, throws himself into arranging a fundraiser ahead of Freya’s (Ellie Henry) return to school, but is he biting off more than he can chew?

Freya was recently left with life-changing injuries after being caught up in the minibus crash when John Paul was driving.

John Paul was responsible for the devastating crash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) finds Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) belongings from the fateful crash, including Charlie’s mobile phone.

Will there be any incriminating evidence on there linking John Paul to the crash?

Elsewhere, when Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) spots Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) gifting her mum Misbah (Harvey Virdi) a ribboned box, she gets an inkling that Zain and Misbah have got something to hide.

Is their fledgling and very secret relationship about to be exposed?

Zain and Misbah have been getting on very well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Chen-Williams’, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) tries to suss out what is going on with her son Mason (Frank Kaur).

Mason was recently left feeling deflated and rejected after being given the brush-off by Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Will Honour’s meddling into her son’s affairs just make things even worse for Mason?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm