Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen turns 40 but is in no mood to celebrate!

Mercedes McQueen is in no mood to celebrate her landmark birthday in Hollyoaks!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is turning 40 today but how will she be marking the occasion in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

As the day gets underway, Mercedes really isn’t in the mood to celebrate her landmark birthday.

Warren has been having an affair with Mercedes behind Felix's back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She tries to get in touch with her newly returned boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) but when he fails to answer her calls she’s convinced he must have overheard her and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) discussing their secret affair.

Both Mercedes and Warren are thrown into a panic fearing the worst.

However, later on they’re relieved to see Felix acting completely normally.

If he wasn’t the one who overheard them in yesterday’s episode then who was it who was listening in?

Things soon get tense when Warren takes to the mic at Mercedes birthday party and has a big announcement to make!

What is he going to say?

John Paul feels he is letting his son, Matthew Jesus, down. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) doesn’t want to let his son, Mathew-Jesus down. Matthew-Jesus has set his sights on getting a new bike but right now John Paul just doesn’t have the cash.

Later on head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) sees John Paul promoting a deal at The Dog as a way to earn cash. Carter steps in and offers to loan him the money he needs.

However later on, a call between John Paul and his mum’s new boyfriend, Travis, leaves the desperate dad feeling like a useless failure.

Once again Carter steps in and invites John Paul to a group camping session, telling him that it will help him cope with the day’s setbacks.

Will John Paul be up for going?

Carter suggests that John Paul come on the camping trip he is arranging. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Hutchinsons, worried dad, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wants to get to the bottom of why his daughter, Rose ran away.

His wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) is starting to question her abilities as a parent, however Tony is keen to prove that the Hutchinson family is stronger than ever.

He decides to hang a family portrait in pride of place at his pub, The Dog, as a gesture to show just how much he loves them.

However, one person in particular isn’t very pleased to see it up on the wall and decides to take action!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4