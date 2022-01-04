‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Mercedes McQueen wants to celebrate

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has celebrations on her mind in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is in her element as she busies herself with preparations for Nana McQueen’s (Diane Langton) homecoming.

Mercedes wants it to make it a very special occasion.

However her son, Bobby, is perturbed when he wants to speak to his mum and finds Mercedes more preoccupied with trying to deal with some out of stock Lambrusco.

Bobby is upset that his mum isn’t paying him any attention and starts stressing out about the secrets he’s been keeping.

He soon panics the McQueens as he decides to hide from his problems.

What has Bobby done?

Sylver McQueen decides he must leave Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As chaos ensues, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) finds himself having to make a heart-breaking choice as he decides he must leave the village.

Will Sylver really turn his back on his family and life in Hollyoaks?

Elsewhere, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) prepares for another psychological evaluation and is determined not to give up.

However, any good news is quickly overshadowed as Saul Reeves, aka undercover cop Nate Denby (Chris Charles), confronts Toby with his final verdict.

Saul Reeves aka Nate Denby (pictured) delivers his final verdict. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on as the Deveraux family gathers to celebrate, Toby readies himself to make a shattering revelation.

However something catastrophic stops him in his tracks!

What has just unfolded?

Juliet Nightingale (left) wants to marry Peri (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) puts her foot in it when she reveals Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) plans involving her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Juliet has confided in Yazz that she wants to get married to Peri.

How will Peri react when she discovers how Juliet feels and is Peri keen on the idea of wedding bells too?

Maxine Minniver has an idea to cheer Scott up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has a proposal for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Will Maxine’s idea put a skip back into Scott’s step?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm