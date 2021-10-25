‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Misbah Maalik breaks down at hospital ball

Misbah Maalik breaks down at the hospital ball.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) breaks down in tears at the hospital ball in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Doctor Misbah has been battling with all kinds of suppressed emotions, ever since her long-lost son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and his father, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James), came back into her life without warning.

Tonight in powerful scenes, Misbah slowly churns over the devastating events of her past as she struggles with the idea of having to give a speech at the medical ball.

Misbah must deliver a speech about prize-winner Ali at the hospital ball. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In the middle of the speech, and with viewers seeing flashbacks to reveal more about her past, Misbah finally snaps and breaks down.

She leaves the ball, crying hysterically and shocking her family and the assembled crowd of guests.

Sami Maalik looks on as Misbah breaks down. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At home, Misbah is confronted by her daughter, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Is Misbah finally ready to admit the horrible truth about her past with doctor Ali, father of Shaq?

Yazz listens as her mum, Misbah opens up about the past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) tells Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) about Shaq’s recent visit and asks him to leave well alone.

But will Sami be able to keep quiet as he watches his love-rival Shaq ply himself with more alcohol?

James Nightingale is also drunk and out of control at the hospital ball. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Shaq is not the only one getting drunk at the ball.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) also struggles to make it through his speech.

However, he’s in for a very abrupt reality check with DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) shows up with a pair of handcuffs and starts making her way towards him!

Is James about to be arrested?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm