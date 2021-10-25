‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Misbah Maalik breaks down at hospital ball
Airs Thursday 4 November 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) breaks down in tears at the hospital ball in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Doctor Misbah has been battling with all kinds of suppressed emotions, ever since her long-lost son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and his father, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James), came back into her life without warning.
Tonight in powerful scenes, Misbah slowly churns over the devastating events of her past as she struggles with the idea of having to give a speech at the medical ball.
In the middle of the speech, and with viewers seeing flashbacks to reveal more about her past, Misbah finally snaps and breaks down.
She leaves the ball, crying hysterically and shocking her family and the assembled crowd of guests.
At home, Misbah is confronted by her daughter, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).
Is Misbah finally ready to admit the horrible truth about her past with doctor Ali, father of Shaq?
Meanwhile, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) tells Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) about Shaq’s recent visit and asks him to leave well alone.
But will Sami be able to keep quiet as he watches his love-rival Shaq ply himself with more alcohol?
Shaq is not the only one getting drunk at the ball.
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) also struggles to make it through his speech.
However, he’s in for a very abrupt reality check with DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) shows up with a pair of handcuffs and starts making her way towards him!
Is James about to be arrested?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
