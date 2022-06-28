Hollyoaks spoilers: Misbah Maalik gives evidence against rapist Ali

Misbah Maalik (played by Harvey Virdi) is still waiting to see justice served against her rapist, Ali Shahzad (Raji James) on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Every day is a living nightmare for medic Misbah, as she continues to work alongside doctor Ali at Dee Valley Hospital.



But could it be that Ali is soon to get his comeuppance?



After making a decision that could cost him his career on yesterday's episode of the Channel 4/E4 soap, Ali finds himself at the centre of an investigation into his misconduct.



Will historic abuser Ali finally be exposed in more ways than one?



Misbah and hospital nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell), are both called in to give their statements about what happened.



But will Ali once again be one step ahead of his accusers?



Later, a heated confrontation has unexpected consequences for Misbah...



Misbah’s historic rape storyline on Hollyoaks won awards for Best Storyline and Scene of The Year at the British Soap Awards 2022. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) remains in hospital after the unfortunate turn of events during her night out with sisters, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).



After an anxious wait, the Chen-Williams family reel from some heartbreaking news about athlete Serena's recovery.



Will they be able to forgive Maxine for the part she played in Serena's accident?

Serena's future happiness hangs in the balance after her accident on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Stressed-out mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is thrilled when an extraordinary gift helps her reconnect with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).



But where did the gift come from?



And WHY do the McQueen family unexpectedly receive a handwritten card addressed to Wendy Blissett?



Somebody must not have heard the news that Wendy was recently killed in a car crash.



Shortly after her heated confrontation with Mercedes...

Mercedes and Bobby reconnect on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) struggles to plan the funeral of her late fiancee, Luke Morgan.



As Cindy struggles alone, her family pull together to come up with ideas for a fitting tribute to Luke.

Cindy struggles in the aftermath of Luke's death on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4



Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4



Or stream the episodes first on All4