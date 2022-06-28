Hollyoaks spoilers: Misbah Maalik gives evidence against rapist Ali
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 5 July 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Misbah Maalik (played by Harvey Virdi) is still waiting to see justice served against her rapist, Ali Shahzad (Raji James) on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Every day is a living nightmare for medic Misbah, as she continues to work alongside doctor Ali at Dee Valley Hospital.
But could it be that Ali is soon to get his comeuppance?
After making a decision that could cost him his career on yesterday's episode of the Channel 4/E4 soap, Ali finds himself at the centre of an investigation into his misconduct.
Will historic abuser Ali finally be exposed in more ways than one?
Misbah and hospital nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell), are both called in to give their statements about what happened.
But will Ali once again be one step ahead of his accusers?
Later, a heated confrontation has unexpected consequences for Misbah...
Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) remains in hospital after the unfortunate turn of events during her night out with sisters, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
After an anxious wait, the Chen-Williams family reel from some heartbreaking news about athlete Serena's recovery.
Will they be able to forgive Maxine for the part she played in Serena's accident?
Stressed-out mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is thrilled when an extraordinary gift helps her reconnect with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
But where did the gift come from?
And WHY do the McQueen family unexpectedly receive a handwritten card addressed to Wendy Blissett?
Somebody must not have heard the news that Wendy was recently killed in a car crash.
Shortly after her heated confrontation with Mercedes...
Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) struggles to plan the funeral of her late fiancee, Luke Morgan.
As Cindy struggles alone, her family pull together to come up with ideas for a fitting tribute to Luke.
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.