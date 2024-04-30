Hollyoaks spoilers: MISSING! Arlo Fielding vanishes into thin air

Arlo Fielding runs away from the village in Hollyoaks.

Troubled Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) takes dramatic action on his birthday in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, his wayward mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) doesn’t want to let him out of her sight having only recently been reunited with him since he vanished to Ireland.

However, Arlo feels badly let down by his mum when he discovers what she’s got him for his birthday.

He decides he’s going to run away!

Arlo has only recently been reunited with his mum, Marie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile his dad’s girlfriend brings him the tablet he so desperately wanted and she has another very special surprise present for him which involves a trip to Paris!

Marie is frantic when she realises Arlo has gone missing again and desperate for clues she looks at his laptop.

However she is horrified by what she finds and the penny drops that she has been horribly betrayed by a family member she trusted.

Marie is about to discover she's been horribly betrayed by a family member. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) court date arrives just as as son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) has been discharged from hospital.

Ste tells the family they will get through his court appearance and they need to stay strong.

However his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his daughter Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) panic at the prospect of Ste being sent to prison.

Lucas wants to try and mend his relationship with Dillon Ray. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Struggling Ste sends Lucas to see Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) while he tries to heal rifts with his Lucas’s twin sister, Leah, in a desperate attempt to try and to hold his family together.

Lucas goes to the Maalik’s to apologise to Dillon who he brutally attacked when Dillon declared his love for him.

A devastated and remorseful Lucas opens up to Dillon and comes out to him about his sexuality.

Can the two of them get their close friendship back on track?

Meanwhile, James shows his true colours by making a dinner for one and Ste worries about their future with him inside.

Carter Shepherd's true colours and hidden agenda have finally been revealed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) is upset about going into foster care following recent events with her father, Carter Shepherd (David Ames).

Foster parent, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), steps in to see whether the foster placement could be with him.

Later on, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Scott and Freya enjoy a Barbie movie night.

However, the fun is short-lived when Freya is trolled online and accused of being a homophobe.

Cindy and Dave need to find another wedding venue following Dave's huge blunder with dates. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, after her dad’s big blunder with wedding venues, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) tries to save the day offering the Love Boat up for Dave (Dominic Power) and his bride-to-be, Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) wedding reception.

However, Cindy immediately rules out that idea saying it was such a special place for her and her late husband, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), that it wouldn’t be appropriate.

Can the bride and groom find a last-minute alternative?

