Hollyoaks spoilers: MISSING! Mercedes McQueen's twins are snatched!

Mercedes McQueen is (Jennifer Metcalfe)in bits when her twin baby girls suddenly vanish in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on and before the missing babies drama unfolds, Mercy is in good spirits after Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has agreed to give his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a false alibi in order to get him out of prison.

However, when news that Warren is soon to be free starts circulating, not everyone is as happy as Mercedes is!

Ste Hay and James are on the verge of divorce in Hollyoaks.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) demands to know why his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been lying to him.

James wants to tell Ste the truth but right now he can’t face it and he continues to confide in Jez rather than open up to Ste.

Later on he’s terrified when he gets a call from the hospital tellilng him he needs to come in for an MRI scan that day.

What is wrong with James's health?

What huge secret is James keeping from husband Ste in Hollyoaks?

Meanwhile, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) gives her blessing to her ex, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) now that he has got together with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Dilly credits herself as matchmaker after she locked them in the Loft office together and the two of them seized the opportunity to get passionate.

Vicky is delighted when Ethan officially asks her out and propositions her in the park.

The two of them are excited to arrange a date together.

However, someone is watching them from afar and is preparing to do their worst!

Vicky Grant has recently got together with Ethan Williams in Hollyoaks.

Vicky, who has been looking after Mercedes’ twins is horrified when she turns around after getting distracted by Ethan, and realises the twins have vanished!

Who has taken them and what are they planning to do with them?

A panicked Vicky calls her dad, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) for urgent help.

Meanwhile Mercedes receives a message for Blue telling her that he has, ‘the Marias!’, Mercy’s baby girls.

