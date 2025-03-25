Hollyoaks spoilers: Mole! Freddie Roscoe has big suspicions about detective Donny!
Airs Tuesday 1 April on E4 at 7pm.
Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is convinced that Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is a corrupt copper and decides to take action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Freddie became increasingly convinced that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her brother Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) were responsible for Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) killing when Rex accidentally slipped up and revealed more than he meant to about the night of the murder.
Freddie shared his theory with detective Donny prompting Donny to open up the murder investigation.
However in today’s episode Freddie spots Rex talking to Donny and begins to think that Donny is a bent copper and could be involved in some kind of coverup.
Freddie’s suspicions originate when Donny arrives at Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) house.
Donny wants to know exactly what teenager Dillon’s involvement is with Rex but before he can get any answers Rex himself walks in bringing an abrupt stop to Donny’s probing.
Freddie sees Donny leaving and witnesses him threatening Rex causing Freddie to believe that the two of them are in cahoots over something.
Later, Freddie and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) decide to head to the police station where they tell DI Banks (Drew Cain) that they believe Donny is working alongside Rex and Grace.
Little do they realise it’s actually DI Banks himself who is the corrupt detective who is involved with the criminal siblings!
Elsewhere an incriminating accusation is taking its toll on one village resident.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his girlfriend Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) are at loggerheads over all the drama at their engagement party and the fallout continues to divide the villagers.
Protective mother, Marie, continues to defend her bullying and spiteful son, Arlo (Dan Hough), blind to all the manipulations and cruel chaos Arlo is instigating.
Meanwhile, Marie's older son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), finds himself at odds with his wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) over the accusations and things get increasingly tense as family loyalties are tested to the max.
Later Joel heads off to ‘therapist’ Tommy (Brandon Fellows) after Tommy damaged his car’s wing mirror and offered to reimburse Joel for the repairs.
After exchanging cash for the damage, Tommy, who has a secret obsession with Joel, tries once again to get Joel to agree to having some therapy sessions.
Joel takes pity on Tommy and finally agrees to give counselling a go.
Plus, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) is worried about his family’s future following recent events and is struggling to cope.
Ro decides to confide in a friend sending them messages about what is happening.
Who is the mystery person Ro has turned to?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
