Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER? Mercedes McQueen vows to get rid of Silas once and for all!

Mercedes McQueen wants Silas gone for good!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is hellbent on seeing the end of Silas Blissett in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes demands answers from her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) who has been in cahoots with his serial killer great-grandfather, Silas.

Mercedes McQueen wants answers from her son Bobby on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Bobby is caught red-handed up to no good, Mercedes forces him to reveal what he’s playing at.

However, she is left surprised when Bobby explains that all he wanted to do was protect his family.

Will Mercedes buy Bobby’s explanation?

Mercedes makes a discovery about Silas (above) on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes is no longer sure who or what to believe and begs policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) for an update on Silas.

Sam reassures Mercedes that Silas has been arrested but that’s not good enough for Mercedes.

She wants him gone…PERMANENTLY!

However, Mercedes is in for a very BIG SHOCK.

When she spots Silas being transported to a police van, she realises it’s an impostor and not the real Silas!

Who is the fake? And what's happened to the REAL Silas?

DeMarcus (right) was framed for the killing of Saul (centre) by Joseph (left) on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) puts her job on the line to help spread the word of Leah Barnes' (Ela-May Demircan) ‘FREE DEMARCUS’ campaign.

DeMarcus was arrested for the killing of policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) after being framed by the real killer, his bitter enemy Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Journalist Yazz gives Leah her full backing however her involvement puts her own job at risk.

Has Yazz just got herself fired?

Yazz encourages Leah to go full steam-ahead with her campaign to save DeMarcus on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) is starting to be influenced by the sinister online dating forum that is secretly being headed up by Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Plus, there’s trouble with teen couple Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and her on-off boyfriend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

When Charlie suggests that they just keep their relationship light and fun, Ella is convinced he doesn't fancy her.

She feels flat and dejected but after some encouragement from her friend Leah, she decides to send Charlie a private selfie in the hope that it will make Charlie like her more.

Has Ella just made a BIG mistake?

Ella Richardson (above) sends Charlie a private picture of herself but will it backfire on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is dragged into Darren Osborne's (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) daddy day care again when he pops round to Darren’s for some career advice.

Darren is on baby-care duty along with dad Tony and Ethan who's unaware what he's let himself in for on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It looks like Darren is going to have his hands full again when his pal and fellow dad, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) brings round his baby daughter Eva for a playdate.

What baby mayhem has Ethan found himself embroiled in?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4