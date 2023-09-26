Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER SUSPECT? Romeo Nightingale has vanished!
Airs Thursday 5 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
With Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) still AWOL the suspicions surrounding him intensify in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)
Romeo Nightingale has been missing ever since the shock murder of his influencer girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).
Rayne was discovered dead at the special pool party she had organised at a lavish country mansion in a bid to boost her social media followers.
Tonight, Romeo’s father, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) appears at the shared house looking for his son.
However there is confusion as Romeo’s mate and fellow housemate, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) had been told that Romeo was staying with James.
So where exactly is Romeo?
Later on the drama mounts as Brent’s mother, Cheryl, appears in the village and overhears the fact that Romeo is missing.
She also discovers he has completely deleted his social media account.
As a result, the suspicions around Romeo being a prime suspect for his girlfriend’s murder grow even stronger.
Meanwhile, over at the McQueen’s, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) tries to get through to John Paul (James Sutton) after what she saw the previous night.
Unable to make any headway with John Paul, she confronts head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) instead.
In retaliation for Goldie’s accusations, an annoyed Carter tells John Paul not to bother coming back to the special self-help sessions that he has been organising.
Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) opens up to his family telling them all that he is struggling but has been afraid to ask for any help.
Darren, who has suffered with depression in the past, has recently sunk to a new low following all the drama with his son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and is now also finding it difficult to pay the bills.
Can friends and neighbours rally to try and help Darren out of his current slump?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
