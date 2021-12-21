‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nancy Hayton is at tipping point!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Monday 27 December 2021 on Channel 4 at 6.00pm.
Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is struggling in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)
The Osborne household was thrown into turmoil when Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) made her shock announcement.
It’s all too much and a little too close to home for Nancy, who is pregnant with Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) baby.
As tensions rise it looks as if things could be about to explode.
Meanwhile, there is a sinister warning that hints that Maya (Ky Discala) and her boyfriend Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) may have bigger plans for the village.
Maya and Ethan have been keeping Darren a prisoner.
Tonight, the extent of their sinister plan becomes clear!
At the McQueen’s, Hollyoaks High Principal, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), takes charge of the housing arrangements.
The McQueens recently found themselves homeless after being booted out of The Dog by evil Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).
Now the clan is on the move, however when Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) forgets to book the moving van, the family is forced to improvise.
And soon there are SHATTERING consequences.
Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has put her heart and soul into trying to make Christmas as special as possible, fearing it could be the last one that her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) lives to see.
After seeing Luke’s video, she decides to plan a special family picnic.
However, things quickly turn sour when Cindy’s son, Hilton, is injured and Cindy says something she may live to regret.
Elsewhere, newcomer Dave (Dominic Power) has made a big impression on Trish Minniver (Denise Welch).
But why is Trish so nervy around Dave?
Are we about to find out some secrets about Dave, the happy-go-lucky courier?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- McQueen Family
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Sylver McQueen - David Tag
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
