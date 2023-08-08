Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW LOW! Donna-Marie Quinn returns to prostitution?

Addict Donna Marie Quinn resorts to desperate measures to get her next fix in Hollyoaks.

Grieving Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) hits a new low in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Struggling addict, Donna-Marie has been completely destroyed by her daughter Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) tragic death from cancer.

Former addict Donna-Marie has fallen back into destructive old habits and is back on drugs and desperate for her next fix.

Her loyal friend, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has been trying her best to help her and keep her away from any temptations, but right now Leela is fighting a losing battle.

Leela (above) really wants to help Donna-Marie but starts to realise she's fighting a losing battle. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Leela tries tough love with Donna-Marie. However when that doesn’t work and she can’t seem to do any more to help her, an exasperated Leela tells Donna-Marie she needs to move out and leave the village.

Donna-Marie breaks down and confides in Leela about how hard she’s been hit following Juliet's death and how her world is broken.

Leela starts to believe a remorseful Donna-Marie might be on the verge of changing her habits. However, all that flies out of the window when she later makes an upsetting discovery about her friend!

Has desperate Donna-Marie resorted to prostitution again to get money to fuel her habit?

Dilly (above) is certain that Sienna is just using her brother Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) buys a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and invites her to go through plans with him for the new office that he is creating in the village.

However, his younger sister, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) continues to air her deep suspicions about Sienna.

Dilly is convinced that Sienna is just manipulating Rafe in order to get her claws into his fortune….and we all know, Dilly is spot on!

Sienna (left) and Ethan (right) are on a secret mission to fleece Lord Rafe (centre) of his fortune. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Up until now Dilly hasn’t had any proof of what Sienna is up to.

However, that’s all about to change when Dilly overhears a very revealing conversation that Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is having regarding Sienna’s chequered past.

Dilly is determined to warn her brother.

Are Sienna and her secret lover, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) about to have their money-scamming plot exposed?

Tony (far right) is getting a little too carried away with plans for The Dog and his new friendship with Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane’s husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is super-excited about a forthcoming shooting date with Rafe.

Tony gets all dressed up in the fancy gear ahead of the outing but Diane is worried Tony is getting too carried away.

Later on she’s alarmed that Tony seems to be lavishing way too much money on the relaunch of The Dog when she notices her other half has created a brand-new caviar filled menu for the pub!

Tony is crushed when Diane has to break the news that no-one has actually RSVP’d to the relaunch invite yet.

Is Tony on a hiding to nothing or will he come up with a plan to bring in the punters and generate some excitement?

John Paul has been in a bad place recently with life getting on top of him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Ste Hay, (Kieron Richardson) reaches out to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and in touching scenes tries to offer him reassurance and encouragement.

Later on John Paul is seen scrolling through a dating app.

Has he decided he needs to find love or at least have some fun?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4