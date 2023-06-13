Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW ROMANCE? Damon Kinsella and Zara Morgan kiss!

Damon Kinsella and Zara Morgan find themselves kissing in Hollyoaks!

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) get a little carried away in tonight’s second episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon and Zara have teamed up together for Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) planned bank heist.

Although unbeknownst to Cindy they are planning to scupper it and stop it from actually going ahead!

Damon has been tasked with driving the getaway car and he and Zara have been sent to do a stakeout.

However, while hanging around on the pretend stakeout and hanging out together, the two of them end up kissing!

Could there be a new romance blossoming in Hollyoaks?

Elsewhere, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is left feeling uncomfortable in her own home when ex Sam Chen-Wiliams (Matthew McGivern) refuses to leave!

DS Zoe, who was also his boss at work, gives him five minutes to talk and convince her not to take further action against him for harassment.

When the message still isn’t getting through to Sam, a frustrated and angry Zoe tells him flatly that she doesn’t love him anymore and she is not keeping the baby.

Later on former police officer, Sam, is picked up by the police after a report has come through regarding him.

A devastated Sam breaks down and realises he’s messed up not just with Zoe but also with his job.

Over at The Dog, when Sam comes face to face with Zoe and Maxine, his dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), has some harsh words for Zoe.

However, everyone is shocked when Maxine blurts out an admission.

What has Zoe’s best mate just revealed?

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is trying to find a way to keep the garage which is in danger of going bust.

Wanting to help her son, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) offers him the money but only if they can launder it through another business.

Norma has already got an idea on who can help them.

Norma and Warren turn up at The Loft and tell Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) he must launder the money through the bar without anyone else knowing.

However, later on Ethan finds himself in VERY hot water!

Meanwhile, Warren tells his business partner, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) that he’s found a way of sorting their financial issues.

Later on Warren goes on his date with Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) but they agree to keep it a secret between just the two of them for now.

Plus, when Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Tony question Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) about the vandalised car, panic strikes.

However Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) walks in and admits he is to blame for the car!

Wanting to make sure the prank doesn’t go unpunished Tony says he’s calling the police.

However, Darren quickly steps in and tells the pub owner he’ll handle it.

