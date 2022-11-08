Hollyoaks spoilers: Norma Crow gets a HORRIBLE shock!
Airs Monday 14 November 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) gets a very big shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Norma heads off to meet a mystery contact. However there is much more to the meeting when the person turns out to be someone she knows very well who is NOT a fan of hers.
What are they plotting to do with her and is she in danger?
Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), who has liver disease, lies to Grace (Tamara Wall) about his deteriorating health.
Warren is desperate for his mother Norma, to be a donor for him, however he doesn’t want Grace to know just how weak and ill he is right now and so he pretends that it’s someone else who urgently needs the donor.
Will Grace rumble him?
Over at the Cunninghams', Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) offers to pitch in and clean a red wine stain for Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).
Imran, who has been battling an eating disorder, is keen to show everyone that he is in a positive mental state.
Tom is pleased to have some help, however when he spots Imran’s fitness watch recording a workout, he realises that Imran is not in a good way and has been deceiving everyone again.
Worried about her brother, Imran's sister Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry), has a secret meeting with her mum, doctor Misbah (Harvey Virdi) telling her the latest.
Later on Yazz comes up with a new plan to keep tabs on Imran and his eating and exercise but will the rest of her family and Imran’s friends, be on board with it?
Meanwhile, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is fuming when her close friend DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) receives another abusive anonymous text.
Vicky vows that enough is enough and she’s going to get to the bottom of who the sender is.
Will she uncover the culprit?
Plus there has a been a bit of spark recently between Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).
Tonight the pair of them take part in a self-defence class and it’s clear there is a big attraction between the two of them.
Could this be the start of a new Hollyoaks relationship?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
