Hollyoaks spoilers: Norma Crow gives James a CHILLING ultimatum!

Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) has given James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) a dangerous mission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, desperate gambling addict James needed money fast and turned to Norma for help in paying off his debts.

James had to take drastic measures when the lives of his family members were under threat.

James was forced into a coffin as Norma piled on the threats! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Norma quickly put the frighteners on James and left him begging for his own life after he ended up in a coffin.

Tonight, James has to prove himself to Norma by carrying out a very dangerous delivery.

When James’s son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) finds out about his dad’s perilous situation, he steps in.

Will Romeo get involved too and help James out, and will everything go to plan?

It looks like trouble is brewing when Norma’s true intentions for James are revealed.

She makes James a chilling offer that leaves him little choice but to leave the village…fast!

James was left begging for his life! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gives her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) the chance to prove himself by letting him take his son Matthew-Jesus, to a comic event.

James, whose alcohol addiction has spiralled out of control recently, hasn’t been allowed to look after his son and Sally has previously stepped in.

Desperate to turn over a new leaf, John Paul has vowed to be a better father.

Will John Paul, who was caught trying to steal booze from Price Slice in yesterday's episode, be able to stay away from alcohol for the sake of his son and can he be trusted to look after him?

John Paul McQueen has been battling his alcoholism. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has whipped up a whole lot of trouble on social media.

Charlie had published an online ‘fit list’ ranking all the most desirable girls at Hollyoaks High.

Tonight the list continues to plague the pupils.

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) foster daughter who recently arrived in the village, finds herself in big trouble for voicing her opinions.

But is she really the one to blame or is fault elsewhere?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm