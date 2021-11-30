‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ollie Morgan is in BIG trouble

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is in very hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Ollie made a clumsy move on his new friend, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) which led to much embarrassment.

Tonight, Ollie and Becky try to put things behind them. However, Becky still remains at odds with eco-campaigner, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron).

Ollie Morgan tries to help Becky but his efforts get him in trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, with Zara’s protest in full swing, conniving Becky resorts to some DIY that gets her into very big trouble.

What exactly has Ollie done? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ollie runs off to help Becky but things take another turn for the worse when Ollie leaves his dad, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) unattended. Luke has Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia and is currently struggling.

Felix Westwood is back from honeymoon, but there's some alarming news for him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is brought back to reality with a bump.

The wheeler dealer is back from his honeymoon with Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

However when he talks to his daughter, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) his smile quickly fades.

Celeste is worried that Nate Denby, (Chris Charles) who is an undercover cop, has discovered something new about the mysterious disappearance of Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

Nate Denby is on Felix's case and has now set his sights on Martine to get more information. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Felix finds his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) skipping school to hang out with his new best friend.

Felix leaves Nate with a warning to stay away from his family.

However it doesn’t look as if Nate has any intention of doing so.

Soon he has set his sights on Felix’s new wife, Martine.

Will Martine spill any interesting truths about Lisa’s vanishing act?

Theresa wants Shaq to help with her plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) struggles to forgive and forget and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) tries to recruit Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to help her with her plan.

However, Shaq insists it’s far too dangerous.

Will Theresa listen to Shaq’s words of warning or will she plough on regardless?

Donna-Marie (above) has a surprise for Marnie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) isn’t impressed when Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) brings a ‘little’ Christmas spirit to her café.

But could the Hollyoaks’ Grinch soften and have a change of heart?

