Hollyoaks spoilers: PARTY TIME! Juliet Nightingale spirals out of control!

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) wants to do things HER way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day begins with Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) surprising Juliet with a mini festival in the park that she has arranged. Peri also announces she would love them to live together and she wants to move in with her.

However, Juliet, who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, is far from pleased.

Juliet opens up to her girlfriend about feeling like all the fuss is a constant reminder that she might not be around for much longer.

Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Juliet bumps into Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) who can relate to feeling fed up of people being too nice.

Juliet and Brooke decide they’re going to head off and do something fun!

Later, Peri discovers that Juliet is partying at The Loft with Rayne (Jemma Donovan) and Lacey (Annabelle Davis).

Juliet is far from pleased when Peri shows up.

Juliet is hellbent on keeping the party going and Rayne continues to get content for her social media platforms.

However Juliet is devastated when a piece of her hair falls out due to the cancer treatment she is currently undergoing.

Juliet is horrified when some of her hair falls out because of the cancer treatment she is having. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri calls her friend, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) for help in stopping her out-of-control girlfriend and, when a scuffle ensues, Juliet accidenyslly hits Zoe, resulting in her being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Peri Lomax calls Zoe Anderson to come and help her with Juliet but things take a turn for the worse! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at Hollyoaks High, teachers Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) are called in during half term to help headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) with another school inspection.

Busy mum, Nancy, reluctantly agrees to be the new head of student welfare, which involves making a full presentation for tomorrow.

However, she’s soon a foul mood when returns home to discover her family have left her with with a raft of household chores.

James Nightingale thinks he and Ste should start living together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Peri’s plan to move in with Juliet opens up a conversation between James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his boyfriend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) about moving in together.

However, James quickly puts his foot in it by making it clear he’s not keen on the idea of moving into Ste’s house and he would rather Ste moved into the Nightingale household.

Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) suggests they do a trial run and spend time at each other’s houses to figure out which one to officially move into.

Later, James has a change of heart, as he opens up to Ste about his struggles with facing the possibility of losing his sister, Juliet, but not wanting to suffocate her anymore.

