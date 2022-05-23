Hollyoaks spoilers: PASSION! Juliet Nightingale and Nadira kiss!

Sparks fly between Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Nadira in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Nadira was left shocked when her father turned up at her home. Tonight Nadira has some explaining to do when it’s clear her father has no idea Nadira is engaged to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Nadira finds herself in a very awkward situation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Juliet is full of support when she and Nadira bump into each other in the village and Nadira is panicking about her future.

Once again, the chemistry between the two women is sizzling when Juliet urges Nadira to open up about what it is she really wants.

With Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) off the scene and busy doing her nursing exam, it’s not long before Juliet and Nadira are sharing another passionate kiss.

Juliet Nightingale comes to a heart-breaking decision. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, later on Juliet comes to a heart-breaking decision.

What has she decided and how will it impact Peri and Nadira?

Elsewhere, there’s panic for Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Shaq when lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), reveals that the investment that Tom and Shaq trusted him with, hasn’t paid off.

Shaq had poured everything he had into James’s scheme hoping it would provide funds for his lavish wedding to Nadira.

How will James react when Tom reveals just how much was at stake?

Warren Fox warns Norma Crow (above) to leave Sienna alone! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) reassures Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) just how good she is at being bad when Warren worries about her new partnership with ruthless gangster, Norma Crow, aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber).

Later on, Warren warns Norma to leave Sienna alone….or else!

But will Norma take any notice of Warren or will she blatantly ignore his words of warning?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm