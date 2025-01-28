Hollyoaks spoilers: Payback! Grace Black takes her revenge on Mercedes

Grace Black is out for revenge on Mercedes McQueen.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is on the warpath after catching her husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) with his lover, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) again.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for listings), Grace decides to put a stop to their affair….permanently.

Freddie tells Mercdes it's her he wants to spend his life with. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Freddie who has fallen for Mercedes tells her that he really wants to be with her.

When Grace catches Freddie out shopping for Mercedes she confronts him and tells him she saw him and Mercy kissing.

Put on the spot, love-cheat Freddie is forced to admit to Grace that he is planning a future with Mercedes.

Mercedes and Freddie want to be together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ice-queen Grace keeps her emotions in check and calmly tells Freddie that in that case she won’t stand in his way. He can be with Mercedes.

But what is Grace secretly planning?

Elsewhere the huge fallout continues following the drama in which Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) took his revenge after discovering the plot in which his victims Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) all teamed up to kill him!

Young Arlo goes berserk after hearing the truth about his big brother, Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

One person reeling from the drama is Abe’s younger brother, Arlo, who starts smashing up the house to unleash his emotions when he hears what Abe has done.

Jez Blake (left) is worried about how much Abe knows. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile sinister Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is another person who wants Abe gone after it was discovered that Martha (Sherri Hewson) had let slip to Abe that Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith) had been killed and buried nearby.

What is ruthless killer Jez going to do to Abe to silence him….forever?

And will Grace somehow be involved too?

Diane goes on a date. Who is her mystery man? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) spends the night with an unexpected villager after going on date!

Who is the man seen emerging from Diane’s bedroom?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.