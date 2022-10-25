Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax is reunited with her daughter!

Peri Lomax is reunited with her daughter Steph in Hollyoaks.

There is much excitement for Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri is buzzing when her daughter, Steph, returns to the village.

However, things soon take an awkward turn when she struggles to adjust to her ex fiancée, Juliet Nightingale (Nimah Blackshaw) being with someone new.

Later on she has some brutally honest words for Juliet's girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O'Shea).

Juliet and Nadira are struggling to move forward with their relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But there’s more upset for Nadira on the cards when Juliet tries really hard to convince her friends to hang out with her and Nadira as a couple.

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) tells Juliet that she thinks she’s only having to try so hard because she and Nadira must be having problems behind closed doors.

Has Brooke hit the nail on the head with her blunt observation?

Peri pictured with her ex-fiancée, Juliet in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Peri makes a tearful admission to her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) about her feelings for Juliet.

When Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) reveals an exciting plan to put on a firework display as a way of promoting her new business venture, the gym, Leela has an idea.

Leela suggests that they ask Peri and Juliet to team up and help organise it.

Has Leela got an ulterior motive?

And this her way of trying to bring Peri and Juliet back together?

Leela Lomax wants Juliet and Nadira (above) to split up and Juliet to get back with Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nadira is not happy to see Peri and Juliet joking with one another and quickly steps in to mark her territory by going overboard with public displays of affection for Juliet.

And that’s not all.

Later on Nadira ‘accidentally’ manages to burn Peri when she passes her a scalding hot sparkler.

Nadira insists it was a terrible, careless accident but did she actually hurt Peri on purpose?

Damon Kinsella wants to support Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is doing his best to help Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) tackle the recent spiking issue which happened on The Love Boat.

There were fears for Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) when she had her drink spiked and was taken to hospital as a result.

Tonight Maxine gets creative and pulls together local business owners in Hollyoaks so that they can discuss ways to help.

Lizzie herself steps in and uses visualisation techniques to show them just what a terrifying and confusing experience being spiked was.

Lizzie was in a bad way after having her drink spiked in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As the news gets out and is posted on social media, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), the guilty culprit, is simmering.

He’s determined to teach Maxine a lesson so he rallies the support of his loyal followers on-line.

What is Eric plotting now?

What is sinister Eric Foster plotting now in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is in hot water when she compares Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) unfavourably to Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) whilst gossiping with her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Sienna callls Warren ‘passionate’ in comparison to Ethan who she labels, ‘boring and reliable’.

Ethan is stewing and in a bold move he decides he’s going to show Sienna a very different side to his character!

