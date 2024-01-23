Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax KILLS Dave Chen-Williams?

Peri's job is on the line after she makes a near-fatal mistake at work.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) makes a near-fatal error that could cost her her job in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is rushed into hospital after collapsing unconscious at The Dog.

As the medics get to work on him, Peri is forced to come clean that Dave was taking drugs the night before.

When Dave's condition suddenly takes a nose dive, Peri is instructed to administer morphine.

The nurse clumsily tries to draw it up and is about to give it to Dave - before Misbah stops her, realising it's adrenaline, which could kill their patient.

Will her reckless actions result in serious consequences?

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) agrees to do a paternity test to determine whether her unborn twins belong to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) or Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Unbeknownst to her, Warren is busy hatching a deadly plan to make Felix pay for the crash that claimed Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) life.

In The Dog, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is hurt to see Warren acting all matey with Felix and lashes at him over apparently forgiving his daughter's killer.

Warren keeps quiet about his true intentions and tells Tom he knows Ella's death was an accident and Felix can't be blamed.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has an emotional heart-to-heart with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), who urges him to hold his loved ones tight.

But while Ste is trying to help Cindy through her grief over Ella, he's alarmed to hear Theresa McQueen has remembered there was another vehicle involved in the fatal collision.

Wracked with guilt over the lies he's told, Ste is terrified someone will trace the car and discover he was behind the wheel.

In turmoil, he decides to attend a narcotic support group - but there's an unsettling surprise in store for him...

Also, Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) opens up about his desire to start a new life in London, but admits he may not strong enough to make the big move.

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) offer their support and encourage Phoenix to follow his dreams - pointing out just how far he's come.

Will their encouragement prompt Phoenix to reach a decision?

