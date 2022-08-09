Hollyoaks spoilers: POISONED! Sienna Blake realises she’s been drugged!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) makes the shocking discovery that she is being poisoned in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Sienna makes Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) a cup of tea he soon becomes very weak.

The penny drops for Sienna that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has been drugging her drinks all along!

Sienna and Warren (above) have been playing a dangerous game of cat and mouse. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna is reeling from the revelation but decides to bide her time and keep her enemy, Warren, close for now.

She carries on playing happy families with Warren and the two of them go for a picnic.

When Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) hears what’s happened to Damon she confronts Sienna about the drugging and warns her to be very careful around Warren.

Norma Crow (above) has issued instructions to have Sienna killed! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) has organised her hitman, ‘The embalmer’ to kill off Sienna!

Norma sends a picture of Sienna to the embalmer.

However, when Sienna goes off grid, there is a case of mistaken identity and the embalmer mistakenly sets his sights on Liberty instead!

Is Liberty in deadly danger?

'The embalmer' above is given instructions to kill Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the Hutchinson family invites Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) over for a family lunch to cheer her up, but trouble is brewing.

When Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) goes through his brother, Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) laptop, he finds a folder full of images of Cindy!

What is going on?

Forced to explain himself, a rattled Eric pretends that he has a crush on Cindy which is why he’s got so many pictures.

Will anyone buy his explanation or will they realise there is something much more sinister going on with Eric?

Eric Foster has lots of images of Cindy on his computer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), who is unable to read, asks Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) for his help.

She has received a letter and needs help working out what it says.

Zain obliges and it’s good news when he reveals that the letter says she has been granted planning permission to transform the Salon De The into a gym!

Donna-Marie Quinn has got plans to build a gym in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is excited about having a movie night with his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

However his smile quickly fades when Vicky tells him that she’s invited her abusive boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) along too.

Will Scott intervene and tell Vicky he doesn’t want Joseph coming round?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4